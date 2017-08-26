Trump pledges rapid response as Hurricane Harvey ravages Texas

U.S. President Donald Trump has assured of rapid response to Hurricane Harvey currently ravaging Texas. Trump, in a series of tweets, noted that the devastating storm had been upgraded to a ‘Category 4’ storm by the National Hurricane Center. “I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments and here…

The post Trump pledges rapid response as Hurricane Harvey ravages Texas appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

