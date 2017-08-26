Pages Navigation Menu

Trump pledges rapid response as Hurricane Harvey ravages Texas

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump has assured of rapid response to Hurricane Harvey currently ravaging Texas. Trump, in a series of tweets, noted that the devastating storm had been upgraded to a ‘Category 4’ storm by the National Hurricane Center. “I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments and here…

