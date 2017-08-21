Trump to allow 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump’s strategy for Afghanistan is expected to allow sending around 4,000 additional U.S. troops to the country, local media reported, citing officials. On Sunday, the White House released a statement saying that Trump will address the U.S. troops and American people on Monday “to provide an update on the path forward for America’s…

The post Trump to allow 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

