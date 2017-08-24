Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tsvangirai mourns Maud Muzenda – NewsDay

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Tsvangirai mourns Maud Muzenda
NewsDay
MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday said the late Maud Muzenda played a pivotal role in shaping her late husband, Vice-President Simon Muzenda's political career and influenced most of his decisions, particularly on occasions when he was acting …
Mugabe mourns Muzenda's widowBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Masvingo request for heroine status for Maud MuzendaChronicle
It has been a very difficult month for the nation: President Mugabe MournsZim News .NET Zimbabwe

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.