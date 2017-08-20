TUC, others elated by Buhari’s health status









Trade Union Congress (TUC) and concerned Nigerians have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps towards addressing myriads of challenges facing the country on resumption of official duty.

The Congress which expressed delight over safe return of President Buhari back to the country after 104 days of medical treatment in the United Kingdom for undisclosed ailment, specifically urged the Presidency to curb the excesses of some unscrupulous characters in the ruling party and insecurity and corruption bedeviling the country.

Bobboi Kaigama, TUC President and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, TUC Secretary General who stated this in a statement issued on Sunday, pledged support for Buhari’s administration in the fulfilling of all the promises made during electioneering campaign.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria heartily welcomes President Muhammed Buhari back to the country after over three months of medical vacation in London. We are truly grateful to Almighty God for granting the President healing and safe journey back home.

“For us, the president’s recovery and safe return attest to the fact that Almighty God has a purpose for his life and the country. Not many will survive such ailment. It will be recalled that the president himself told the world few months ago that he has never been this sick before. Inspite of all, he has continued to give it a fight and we wish him divine rejuvenation that would enable him steer the affairs of the nation in the right direction.

“This administration made a promise to return the glory of the country. Unfortunately it has been confronted with a number of challenges: the health challenge of the president, some unscrupulous characters in the ruling party and insecurity, corruption, etc.

“As a progressive organisation, we wish to assure the President of our support and commitment towards ensuring his administration fulfills its promise to Nigerians.

“We however commend the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), for leading the country effectively while the president was away. Apart from the leadership prowess he has displayed while he acted, he has also shown there is a synergy between him and his boss.

“The Congress will like to appeal to all Nigerians to be patient and hopeful. Truly it has not been well with the economy couple with the standard of living but we must keep hope alive,”

While reacting to the recent invasion on the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja by yet to be identified gunmen, the Congress urged all those frustrating the efforts of the anti-graft agency from performing its statutory functions.

“We will like to use this opportunity to warn all those frustrating the effort of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to desist, else they will incur the wrath of the masses.

“Only few days ago some gunmen visited their office for reason best known to them. We urge the EFCC not to be intimidated. Now that the president is back we expect to see positive development in all ramifications. Hate speeches will do us all no good,” the TUC leaders stressed.

In a related development, Ishaq Akintola of Department of Religions, Lagos State University condemned the recent protest against President Buhari’s ill-health as well as offensive position of Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State during Buhari’s trying period.

Akintola in the statement titled: Buhari’s arrival: Will Fayose commit suicidal as pledged?’, however observed that President Buhari’s return back to the country was die to the pressure mounted by the protesters.

“We recall the #ResumeorResign and #OurMumuDonDo protests staged in Abuja and London against the continued absence of Buhari. Those protesters manifested heartlessness, pettiness and the inhumanity of man to man.

“There was no reasonable casus belli for protests when no law has been broken and there was no palpable lacuna in the presidency. How can you protest against a man for seeking medical attention? It is the height of wickedness.

“It is clear to discerning minds that Buhari’s departure from London was not due to pressure from protesters. He had confirmed two weeks ago that he was physically fit but waiting for his doctor’s orders. He had also said he was feeling homesick and willing to return to Nigeria.

“Besides, those protests stood logic on its head. Where on earth have you seen a man who won a presidential election abandoning his plump job, the pump and pageantry just for the fun of it? Where is it done? We have heard of sit-tight syndrome in presidencies but we have never heard of any run-away phenomenon in governance. Not in Europe, not in Asia, not to talk of it happening on the African continent where leaders are known to love staying in power for decades.

“But the wind has blown and we have seen the ruff of the hen. Looters used part of the humongous amounts of money stashed away in secret accounts to rent idle and jobless stowaways to stage protests. It is corruption fighting back. The sponsors of those protests in Abuja and London should bury their heads in shame.

“It is quite germane at this juncture to remind Nigerians that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State allegedly promised to commit suicide if Buhari returns to Nigeria alive. Well, the president is back and Nigerians owe it a duty to ask whether or not Fayose would redeem his pledge. Is Fayose a man of his words? Will Fayose commit suicide? Will he be man enough to do just that? Fayose is an interesting study in political fanaticism and executive exuberance. The garrulous self-confessed danfo conductor just pushed his luck too far this time around. We are constrained to ask, “Where is Fayose’s integrity?”

“For closing his ears to Satanic whispers, we single out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for glowing encomiums. Osinbajo demonstrated faith in Project Nigeria, exhibited strong character and manifested self-satisfaction cum exemplary statesmanship,” Akintola noted.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

