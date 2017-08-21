Turkey, Iran Discussing Joint Action Against Kurdish Militants – Erdogan

Turkey and Iran have discussed possible joint military action against Kurdish militant groups, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The discussion took place after talks in Ankara last week between the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces and Turkish leaders.

Speaking to reporters before departing on an official visit to Jordan, Erdogan also said a more effective struggle against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and its Iranian affiliate, PJAK, would be possible through joint action with Iran.

“Joint action against terrorist groups that have become a threat is always on the agenda.

“This issue has been discussed between the two military chiefs, and I discussed more broadly how this should be carried out,’’ Erdogan said. (Reuters/NAN)

The post Turkey, Iran Discussing Joint Action Against Kurdish Militants – Erdogan appeared first on leadership.ng.

