Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Erdogan wades into German election, Berlin hits back – Rappler

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Rappler

Erdogan wades into German election, Berlin hits back
Rappler
GERMAN ELECTION. In this file photo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the Living Human Treasures award ceremony at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara on November 3, 2016. File photo by …
Turkey's Erdogan says German leaders are enemiesBBC News
Erdogan launches attack on German parties ahead of electionFinancial Times
Erdogan tells German Turks not to vote for Angela MerkelDeutsche Welle
Arab News –Daily Sabah –STRATFOR –CBC.ca
all 90 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.