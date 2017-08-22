Two children die after eating poisonous figs, one hospitalised – The Standard
Two children die after eating poisonous figs, one hospitalised
Two children from one family have died after eating fig tree fruits in Wayona village, Nguumo location, Makindu in Makueni County. Mbithe Mwende, (3), died at dawn and the other Mumbe Nduma, (5), passed on around 7:30am while undergoing treatment at …
Two girls die after eating wild fruits in Makueni, one admitted
