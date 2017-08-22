Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two children die after eating poisonous figs, one hospitalised – The Standard

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Two children die after eating poisonous figs, one hospitalised
The Standard
Two children from one family have died after eating fig tree fruits in Wayona village, Nguumo location, Makindu in Makueni County. Mbithe Mwende, (3), died at dawn and the other Mumbe Nduma, (5), passed on around 7:30am while undergoing treatment at …
Two girls die after eating wild fruits in Makueni, one admittedThe Star, Kenya

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.