Three arrested in Nairobi over election-related offence – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Three arrested in Nairobi over election-related offence
Three people including two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials have been arrested for allegedly trying to alter results of the just concluded general elections at a polling centre in Nairobi. Sixteen ballot boxes with presidential …
Two IEBC officials arrested in Nairobi for trying to destroy presidential ballot papers
IEBC officials nabbed trying to destroy 16 ballot boxes
