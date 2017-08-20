Pages Navigation Menu

Three arrested in Nairobi over election-related offence – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Three arrested in Nairobi over election-related offence
Three people including two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials have been arrested for allegedly trying to alter results of the just concluded general elections at a polling centre in Nairobi. Sixteen ballot boxes with presidential
