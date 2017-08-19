Pages Navigation Menu

Two killed, five injured as hoodlums attack APC secretariat

The Punch

Two killed, five injured as hoodlums attack APC secretariat
The Punch
Two persons were on Friday confirmed dead and five others injured following an attack on the secretariat of the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress. The secretariat, which is located on the Yenagoa-Mbiama Road, Yenezue-Gene area of …
