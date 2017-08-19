Two killed, five injured as hoodlums attack APC secretariat – The Punch
The Punch
Two killed, five injured as hoodlums attack APC secretariat
The Punch
Two persons were on Friday confirmed dead and five others injured following an attack on the secretariat of the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress. The secretariat, which is located on the Yenagoa-Mbiama Road, Yenezue-Gene area of …
Two killed, several injured as Bayelsa APC rumbles
