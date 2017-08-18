Two killed, scores injured as armed thugs invade Bayelsa APC secretariat – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Two killed, scores injured as armed thugs invade Bayelsa APC secretariat
Two persons were Friday killed while several others were injured following the invasion of the secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State by some armed hired thugs to disrupt the inauguration of the new Acting Chairman of the …
APC: Inauguration of Bayelsa chairman turns bloody, one dead, others injured
One Dead, Many Injured As Violence Rocks APC Secretariat In Bayelsa
Calm Returns To Bayelsa After Violence At Acting APC Chairman's Inauguration
