Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two killed, scores injured as armed thugs invade Bayelsa APC secretariat – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Two killed, scores injured as armed thugs invade Bayelsa APC secretariat
Vanguard
Two persons were Friday killed while several others were injured following the invasion of the secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State by some armed hired thugs to disrupt the inauguration of the new Acting Chairman of the
APC: Inauguration of Bayelsa chairman turns bloody, one dead, others injuredDaily Post Nigeria
One Dead, Many Injured As Violence Rocks APC Secretariat In BayelsaSaharaReporters.com
Calm Returns To Bayelsa After Violence At Acting APC Chairman's InaugurationCHANNELS TELEVISION
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –TVC News –TODAY.NG –Naija News
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.