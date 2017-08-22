Two Nigerian Under-40s are Finalists in Global Awards for Outstanding Young Persons

Lagos, Nigeria – August 22, 2017 – World youth organisation, Junior Chamber International has announced two Nigerian under-40s, Imrana Alhaji Buba and Adepeju Opeyemi Jaiyeoba as top 20 finalists in its global selection of Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the Year (JCI TOYP) 2017. Imrana, an indigene of Yobe State was nominated for Contribution to […]

