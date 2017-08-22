Two Nigerians are finalists for JCI TOYP global awards









World youth organisation, Junior Chamber International has announced two Nigerian under-40s, Imrana Alhaji Buba and Adepeju Opeyemi Jaiyeoba as top 20 finalists in its global selection of Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the Year (JCI TOYP) 2017.

Imrana, an indigene of Yobe State was nominated for contribution to Children, World Peace and Human Rights based on his efforts in founding and leading Youth Coalition Against Terrorism (YOCAT), a team of over 600 students, lawyers, health care professionals, educators, development workers, and activists working since 2010 to unite youth against violent extremism in North-Eastern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Adepeju, a trained lawyer, is nominated in the Medical Innovation category for her efforts in addressing the national challenge of inadequate maternal healthcare, through her Brown Button Foundation, which has trained over 60,000 Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) on modern medical skills across 33 Nigerian states, touching the lives of 60,000 women and babies.

The final ten 2017 JCI TOYP honorees will be selected by a judging panel, comprised of representatives from select partner organizations and the JCI World President, and also by a public online voting system which closes on Friday, August 25, 2017.

To vote for Imrana Alhaji Buba and Adepeju Opeyemi Jaiyeoba, visit toyp.jci.cc website click.The final shortlist of 2017 JCI TOYP award recipients will be announced and decorated at the Junior Chamber International World Congress holding in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on November 9, 2017.

Likewise, the Nigerian Chapter of Junior Chamber International will hold its 60th Anniversary TOYP Gala on Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Lagos, where recipients of the 2017 JCI Nigeria Ten Outstanding Young Persons Awards, including Imrana and Adepeju, will also be celebrated.

