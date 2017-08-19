Two-out-of-two for Mourinho’s United in 4-0 Swansea win

A strong performance from Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United meant they finished their second week fixture topping the table and yet to concede a goal.

Four goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba saw off the Swans in a typical United fashion.

Swansea fought United off for a larger part of the first half but eventually broke when defender Bailly forced a loose ball over the line.

The Welsh side came into the second half seeking parity but fluffed their lines and allowed Lukaku sneak in to slot the second beyond an on-rushing Fabianski as the flood gates opened.

In quick succession, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba put the game beyond their host in the 82′ and 84′ minutes ensuring that United ran away with all three points.

