Two policemen killed by reckless driver

• Escape of ritual murder suspect embarrassing, says Rivers deputy governor

• Former Minister abducted in Nasarawa

Two police officers attached to the highway patrol team, Sergeants Moshood Adesanmi and Hayatu were crushed to death yesterday by a reckless driver in Ilesa, Osun State, identified as Oluwamuyiwa Emmanuel. The ugly incident occurred on the Ilesa-Osogbo expressway.

Emmanuel, The Guardian learnt, was driving a Toyota Camry muzzle marked Lagos MUS 313 ET on top speed when he hit the policemen on duty at AKAD area on highway.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) on duty in the area were said to have narrowly escaped being hit by the driver, who immediately fled the scene in order to evade arrest.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, confirmed the development and warned motorists to always obey traffic regulations while driving on the highway. He added that the driver of the car was under investigation and would soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, has said it is embarrassing to hear that a ritual murder suspect in police custody could escape. The deputy governor said yesterday that the claim that the suspect escaped from the hands of the Investigating Police Officer is totally unacceptable.

She, however, urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to step up their game and ensure that the suspect is re-arrested and brought to justice without delay.

While condoling the bereaved family on the gruesome murder of little Miss Victory Chikamnso, Banigo said: “As a mother I am still numb with shock to hear that a full grown man could defile an eight-year-old girl and also go ahead to mutilate her body for purported money rituals.”

She advised parents and guardians to take extra precautions to ensure that their children, especially female children, are protected from predators like Ifeanyi Dike, who she described as a devil incarnate.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, had on Monday described the development as unfortunate due to the individual negligence of an officer. He said the police officer that caused the escape, John Bosco, had been arrested and detained; assuring that they would soon track down the suspect, as the command has deployed all its arsenal to ensure Dike does not escape justice.

In another development, the police command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr. Hussaini Akwanga. Akwanga served during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo but was removed on December 4, 2003, following an alleged $214 million national identity card scam.

