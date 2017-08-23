Typhoon Hato shuts down markets in Hong Kong – Business Insider
|
Typhoon Hato shuts down markets in Hong Kong
(Reuters) – Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, slammed into Hong Kong on Wednesday lashing the Asian financial hub with wind and rain that uprooted trees and forced most businesses to close, while in some places big waves flooded seaside …
The eye of the storm: Hong Kong's all-powerful observatory
Severe Typhoon Hato shuts down Hong Kong
3 dead as Typhoon Hato lashes Macau and Hong Kong
