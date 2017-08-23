Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Typhoon Hato shuts down markets in Hong Kong – Business Insider

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Business Insider

Typhoon Hato shuts down markets in Hong Kong
Business Insider
(Reuters) – Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, slammed into Hong Kong on Wednesday lashing the Asian financial hub with wind and rain that uprooted trees and forced most businesses to close, while in some places big waves flooded seaside …
The eye of the storm: Hong Kong's all-powerful observatorySBS
Severe Typhoon Hato shuts down Hong KongNews24
3 dead as Typhoon Hato lashes Macau and Hong KongCNN
India Today –South China Morning Post –The Straits Times –Telegraph.co.uk
all 280 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.