Typhoon Hato shuts down markets in Hong Kong – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
Typhoon Hato shuts down markets in Hong Kong
Business Insider
Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, slammed into Hong Kong on Wednesday, lashing the Asian financial hub with wind and rain that uprooted trees and forced most businesses to close, while in some places big waves flooded seaside streets.
Typhoon leaves 12 dead after lashing Macau, Hong Kong
Ten dead as typhoon smashes into Macau, Hong Kong and south China
Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!