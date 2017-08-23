U.S condoles with Sierra Leone over disasters

The U.S. has expressed its condolences to the people of Sierra Leone over the flooding and mudslides that devastated communities in and around Freetown killing about 500 people.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

