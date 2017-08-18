Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. homeland security on alert after Barcelona terror attack – Trump

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement officials are on alert in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain a day earlier. “Homeland Security and law enforcement are on alert and closely watching for any sign of trouble,” Trump said in a Twitter message. “Our borders…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

