U.S says it spent $7bn on humanitarian assistance in 2016

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The U.S. spent more than seven billion dollars in 2016 to provide humanitarian assistance across the globe, the Department of State said on Friday. Ms Heather Nauert, Spokesperson for the Department, said this in a message to the World Humanitarian Day commemorated on August 19 every year. Nauert regretted that violations of international law put…

