U.S says it spent $7bn on humanitarian assistance in 2016

The U.S. spent more than seven billion dollars in 2016 to provide humanitarian assistance across the globe, the Department of State said on Friday. Ms Heather Nauert, Spokesperson for the Department, said this in a message to the World Humanitarian Day commemorated on August 19 every year. Nauert regretted that violations of international law put…

The post U.S says it spent $7bn on humanitarian assistance in 2016 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

