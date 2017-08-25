U.S. slaps new financial sanctions on Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday imposing new financial sanctions on Venezuela over President Nicolas Maduro’s undemocratic actions amid efforts to consolidate his power. The move prohibits dealings in new debt and equity issued by the Venezuelan government and the state-owned oil company. “These measures are carefully calibrated to deny the…

The post U.S. slaps new financial sanctions on Venezuela appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

