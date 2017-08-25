Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. slaps new financial sanctions on Venezuela

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday imposing new financial sanctions on Venezuela over President Nicolas Maduro’s undemocratic actions amid efforts to consolidate his power. The move prohibits dealings in new debt and equity issued by the Venezuelan government and the state-owned oil company. “These measures are carefully calibrated to deny the…

