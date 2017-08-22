Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. supports Kenya with $32.6m drought relief

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Kenya, World

The U.S. on Tuesday announced 32.6 million dollars in new funding for humanitarian assistance to address severe drought in Kenya where no fewer than three million people are food insecure. Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said the funding is part of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s ongoing support to Kenya’s drought response, coordinated by…

