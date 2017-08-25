UAE based woman, 5 others arrested for human trafficking

NATIONAL Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has arrested six persons, including a 25-yearold Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate, UAE, based Rita Chinenye Ani for the trafficking of girls from Nigeria to the UAE to engage in forced prostitution. This was contained in a press statement by the head of Press and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

