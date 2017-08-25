Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UAE based woman, 5 others arrested for human trafficking

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NATIONAL Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has arrested six persons, including a 25-yearold Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate, UAE, based Rita Chinenye Ani for the trafficking of girls from Nigeria to the UAE to engage in forced prostitution. This was contained in a press statement by the head of Press and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.