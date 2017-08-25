Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA Bans The Use Of Its ATM Cards For Betting, P0*n, Dating And Escort Services…. (Details)

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

United Bank for Africa (UBA) says its customers can no longer buy jewellery, bet or watch access p****graphy sites with the bank’s card. In a mail titled “we want you to transact safely”, and sent to customers on Thursday evening, the bank, which is one of the biggest in the country, said its debit and …

The post UBA Bans The Use Of Its ATM Cards For Betting, P0*n, Dating And Escort Services…. (Details) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.