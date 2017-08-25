UBA CEO, Tony Elumelu Replies Twitter User – I Donated N1bn To Boko Haram Victims
United Bank Of African, UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu has disclosed that he donated N1billion to help victims of the Boko Haram insurgency on Twitter and this is following a tweet, tweeted by someone who claimed that he only donated N500,000
The user had replied a Tweet by UBA Group which said Elumelu donated “$500,000 on behalf of UBA Group for victims of the mudslides in Sierra Leone.”
See the interaction below:
