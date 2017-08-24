UBA declares N42.3bn half year profit, proposes 20k dividend – Daily Trust
UBA declares N42.3bn half year profit, proposes 20k dividend
Daily Trust
United Bank for Africa (UBA) has released its half year result for the period ended June 30, 2017, declaring profit after tax (PAT) of N42.339 billion and a 20kobo dividend per share. The result which was resleased to the Nigerian Stock Exchange …
UBA declares N7.26b interim dividend as gross earnings hit N223b in first half
