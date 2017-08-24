Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA declares N42.3bn half year profit, proposes 20k dividend – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

UBA declares N42.3bn half year profit, proposes 20k dividend
Daily Trust
United Bank for Africa (UBA) has released its half year result for the period ended June 30, 2017, declaring profit after tax (PAT) of N42.339 billion and a 20kobo dividend per share. The result which was resleased to the Nigerian Stock Exchange
UBA declares N7.26b interim dividend as gross earnings hit N223b in first halfRipples Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.