UBC TV’s Calvin Da Entertainer to become a father soon. [Photo]

UBC TV’s Calvin Da Entertainer is set to finally become a father.

We have learnt that the Jam 101 host and his wife, Amanda Twebaze are expecting their first child together. This after Calvin took to social media to share the good news with his fans.

He expressed excitement about fatherhood, writing; “Thank u lord, super excited to be dad for the first time.”

Calvin and Amanda wedded in June last year.

Staff Writer

The post UBC TV’s Calvin Da Entertainer to become a father soon. [Photo] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

