UBC TV’s Calvin Da Entertainer to become a father soon. [Photo]

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Calvin Da Entertainer and his wife Amanda

UBC TV’s Calvin Da Entertainer is set to finally become a father.

We have learnt that the Jam 101 host and his wife, Amanda Twebaze are expecting their first child together. This after Calvin took to social media to share the good news with his fans.

He expressed excitement about fatherhood, writing; “Thank u lord, super excited to be dad for the first time.”

Calvin and Amanda wedded in June last year.

