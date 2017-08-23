Pages Navigation Menu

Uche Maduagwu propose Marraige to DJ Cuppy

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, has claimed that his destiny has been ‘attached’ to DJ Cuppy in matrimony. The actor perhalps jokingly shared  a message on his page asking the daughter of Billionaire Oil mogul Femi Otedola to marry him. He admitted to being aware that the Disc Jockey has a boyfriend but said that regardless …

