Maribor Keeper Shows Off Most Amazing Reflexes To Keep His Team In Champions League – The18

Maribor Keeper Shows Off Most Amazing Reflexes To Keep His Team In Champions League
Everyone loves a good hero. Jasmin Handanović was that hero on Tuesday night for NK Maribor in a Champions League playoff against Hapoel Be'er. Holding on to a slender aggregate lead on away goals in the 90th minute, the Maribor goalkeeper came …
