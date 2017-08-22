Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maribor Keeper Shows Off Most Amazing Reflexes To Keep His Team In Champions League – The18

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The18

Maribor Keeper Shows Off Most Amazing Reflexes To Keep His Team In Champions League
The18
Everyone loves a good hero. Jasmin Handanović was that hero on Tuesday night for NK Maribor in a Champions League playoff against Hapoel Be'er. Holding on to a slender aggregate lead on away goals in the 90th minute, the Maribor goalkeeper came …
New Eagles star Nwakaeme, John Ogu crash out of UEFA Champions LeagueSCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Hapoel Beer ShevaAS English
Beersheba set for crucial match at MariborThe Jerusalem Post
The Sherbrooke Times
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.