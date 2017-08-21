UDF gets to work on ANC leaders – Times LIVE
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
UDF gets to work on ANC leaders
Times LIVE
United Democratic Front veterans launched scathing attacks on the ANC and its leadership at the commemoration of the organisation's 34th anniversary in Cape Town yesterday. Founding UDF member Popo Molefe told a large crowd in Rocklands, Mitchells …
