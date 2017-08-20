UDF stalwarts lash ANC corruption, factions – Independent Online
Independent Online
UDF stalwarts lash ANC corruption, factions
Independent Online
Former premier Ebrahim Rasool delivered a speech at the United Democratic Front commemoration at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain yesterday. Photo: ANA Pictures. Factionalism and corruption within the ANC took centre stage during the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
