UEFA Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lieke Martens win awards

32-year-old Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the UEFA’s Player of the Year, beating Lionel Messi and Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon to the prize. The Portugal captain helped Madrid to a second consecutive UEFA Champions League title and finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals last season. He has now won the […]

