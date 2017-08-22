Uganda Popular Singer, Cinderella Sanyu Aka Cindy Caught Twerking With Bobi Wine And Madoxx During MTN Uganda “ENKOLERA” Mega Concert

Cinderella Sanyu aka Cindy has been a well known Ugandan musician. As one of the original members of Blu*3 she has performed alongside Davido, Mr. G, and Radio & Weasel.

During the MTN Uganda #ENKOLERA mega concert held on Sunday 20th August at the Wankulukuku Stadium, Cindy took to stage with her queen dancers in outfits that were electric as they were stunning.

The outfits, high waist sexy jeggings with fancy bra tops complete with high heels, made the 30,000 plus crowds follow every move Cindy and her dancers pulled as they performed.

Bobi Wine also arrived to thunderous cheers from the crowds as the current MP for Kyadondo East took the stage. The crowd sang along “Bikwase Kyagulanyi” (leave it all to Kyagulanyi), a campaign song Bobi Wine used during the campaigns in July 2017.

Other performances came from Winnie Nwagi, Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, Radio and Weasel, Lady Jazmine, Irene Ntale and Maddox Sematimba among others.

The #ENKOLERA concert, which was the climax of the first ever MTN Mobile Money Month, was dubbed Ekivvulu kya MTN Mobile Money, where customers were treated to live performances from Uganda’s top musicians.

MTN Mobile Money has continued to be at the forefront of financial inclusion in Uganda with over 8 million subscribers making Ugandans lives better since 2009.

