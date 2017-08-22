Ugh, It Sucks When You’re Fiddling With Your Phone And You Plunge Into A Sinkhole [Video]

By now we all know that fiddling with our phones whilst on the road is daft at best.

That’s being kind, because the worst case scenario is something far worse.

It’s tough to be all that sympathetic with this two-wheeled wally, then, who was zooming along the road in China whilst using his phone.

Not that one can really be prepared for a sinkhole opening up out of nowhere:

The good news is that, according to Wheels24, the driver of the scooter was unharmed.

The bad news is that someone is in need of a good scooter, and he doesn’t have any friends at 2OV. You do, which is why we’re offering a helping hand.

Every self-respecting scooter driver wants a Vespa, and Seth can sort you out.

Email editor@2oceansvibe.com, subject line ‘Sink my teeth into a Vespa’, and he will organise a discount.

When it’s summer, and you’re zooming through that 3PM Cape Town Friday traffic on your way home for the first toot of the weekend, you’ll be very glad you’re rocking the two wheels.

[source:wheels24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

