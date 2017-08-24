Uhuru Kenyatta calls first sitting of 12th Parliament, Speakers to be elected – The Standard
Uhuru Kenyatta calls first sitting of 12th Parliament, Speakers to be elected
Members of the 12th Parliament will have their first sitting on August 31. Photo: Boniface Okendo, Standard. SUMMARY. Both the National Assembly and the Senate will sit on August 31 when members will be sworn into office. Speakers and their deputies …
Uhuru sets August 31 date for new Parliament's first sitting
