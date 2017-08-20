Uhuru leads Kenyans in agitating for unity – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Uhuru leads Kenyans in agitating for unity
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Jubilee Party leaders at State House, Nairobi, on August 19, 2017. He has called for peace. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Deputy President Ruto said all Kenyans are winners in the …
Uhuru, Ruto urge peace as Supreme Court battle takes shape
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!