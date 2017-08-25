40 Nigerians to depart for UK on Chevening Scholarship – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
40 Nigerians to depart for UK on Chevening Scholarship
Daily Post Nigeria
The British Government has awarded 40 Nigerians the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to study a wide range of master's programmes in the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2018. The recipients were selected from a pool of over 6,000 applications in …
UK celebrates success of Gambian Chevening scholars
British envoy tasks recipients of scholarship scheme on nation building
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!