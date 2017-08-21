UN awards Nigeria’s Rebecca Dali in Geneva for promoting the re-integration of Boko Haram victims

Nigeria’s Dr Rebecca Samuel Dali who had helped in the North East to reintegrate girls and orphans freed by Boko Haram received the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation award today in Geneva. Rebecca who runs the Centre for Caring, Empowerment and Peace initiative (CCEPI) was recognised for her courageous efforts in promoting the reintegration of returning […]

The post UN awards Nigeria’s Rebecca Dali in Geneva for promoting the re-integration of Boko Haram victims appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

