Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN awards Nigeria’s Rebecca Dali in Geneva for promoting the re-integration of Boko Haram victims

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Dr Rebecca Samuel Dali who had helped in the North East to reintegrate girls and orphans freed by Boko Haram received the Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation award today in Geneva. Rebecca who runs the Centre for Caring, Empowerment and Peace initiative (CCEPI) was recognised for her courageous efforts in promoting the reintegration of returning […]

The post UN awards Nigeria’s Rebecca Dali in Geneva for promoting the re-integration of Boko Haram victims appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.