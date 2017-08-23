UN official sees genocide threat in Central African Republic – Minneapolis Star Tribune
UN official sees genocide threat in Central African Republic
UNITED NATIONS — U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien said Tuesday he saw "the early warnings of genocide" during a recent visit to Central African Republic, which has faced sectarian fighting since 2013. He said in an interview with The Associated …
