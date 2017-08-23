UN aid chief warns of signs of genocide in Central African Republic – Manila Bulletin
UN aid chief warns of signs of genocide in Central African Republic
United Nations aid chief Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council Tuesday there are early signs of genocide in the violence-plagued Central African Republic, according to diplomats. O'Brien made his remarks in a closed-door meeting — which was not on …
