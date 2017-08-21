Unbelievable!! The Suspected Ritualist That Killed 8yr- Old Girl Has Escaped Police Cell

A suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, who defiled and killed an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, has escaped from police custody, Punch reports.

It was learnt that Dike, who was caught by a local vigilante in Eliozu axis of Port Harcourt and handed over to the police, escaped Sunday night. Sources say police have begun manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

It will be recalled that Dike had removed the eyes, vagina, a finger, and tongue of his victim before he was apprehended.

