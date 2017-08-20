Uncertainty over waterways as FG, Lagos disagree on Appeal Court verdict – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Uncertainty over waterways as FG, Lagos disagree on Appeal Court verdict
Vanguard
The fight for the control of the multi-million naira inland waterways in Lagos area has shifted to the Supreme Court as the Federal Government and the state government go head to head. waterway. The first move by Lagos State government to control the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!