UNICEF concerned about use of children especially girls as “human bombs” – Xinhua
|
www.worldbulletin.net
|
UNICEF concerned about use of children especially girls as "human bombs"
Xinhua
GENEVA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF on Tuesday said it is extremely concerned about an appalling increase in the cruel and calculated use of children, especially girls, as so called "human bombs" in northeast Nigeria.
UN: Boko Haram Use of Kids as 'Human Bombs' Soars in 2017
Dozens of children used as 'human bombs' in Nigeria, UNICEF says
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!