Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNICEF pledges to tackle malnutrition, others in Sokoto

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday pledged its support to the Sokoto State Government in tackling the challenges of malnutrition, poor hygiene and school enrollment. The UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Sokoto, Mr Mohammad Muhidden, made the pledge at the end of a three-day advocacy and community engagement workshop in Sokoto. Muhidden said that the workshop was aimed at generating ideas on how best to engage local communities to participate in education, health, water, sanitation and nutrition-related issues.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.