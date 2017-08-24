UNICEF pledges to tackle malnutrition, others in Sokoto

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday pledged its support to the Sokoto State Government in tackling the challenges of malnutrition, poor hygiene and school enrollment. The UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Sokoto, Mr Mohammad Muhidden, made the pledge at the end of a three-day advocacy and community engagement workshop in Sokoto. Muhidden said that the workshop was aimed at generating ideas on how best to engage local communities to participate in education, health, water, sanitation and nutrition-related issues.

