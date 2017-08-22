UNICEF, Sokoto commit to fight malnutrition among children – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
UNICEF, Sokoto commit to fight malnutrition among children
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– UNICEF and the Sokoto State Government in Nigeria have entered into a partnership with an undertaking to ensure maximum success on fighting malnutrition among children in the state. Making the remarks in Sokoto, according to …
Sokoto hajj pilgrims pray for Buhari in Mecca
Sokoto Pilgrims offer prayers for Buhari's health, Nigeria
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!