Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unity Bank boosts rural economy with NIRSAL Farmers Savings Account – WorldStage

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Unity Bank boosts rural economy with NIRSAL Farmers Savings Account
WorldStage
In its bid to strongly drive its strategic business focus on rural economy, Unity Bank Plc has developed a product called NIRSAL Farmers Savings Account specifically designed as a platform to execute a key aspect of the service level agreement for the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.