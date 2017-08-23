Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Ghana Hall Of Residence Selection This 2017

University of Ghana, UG Legon Hall of Residence and Room Selection by Freshers of the 2017/2018 academic year.

University of Ghana, LEGON

This is the Inform all Successfully Admitted Freshers of the University of Ghana (UG) Legon that they can now select their Hall of Residence and Room Accommodation for the 2017/2018 year.

  1. Students who have been admitted will be given online access to select their hall of residence and room.
  2. The list of halls available and charges for rooms are available on the University’s website.
  3. Students who do not pay their fees within 24 hours after selection will forfeit their selected rooms.
  4. Students wishing to be non-resident will also be required to indicate this online.
  5. Students are to print out their Residence Allocation letter.

