University Of Ibadan Notice To 2017/2018 UTME Candidates On Admission.

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Ibadan at its meeting held on Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017, concluded that prospective student should take note of the Criteria for admission as the admission screening exercise will take off soon. The criteria for the screening is as listed below. UTME CUT-OFF POINT FOR THE UNIVERSITY The Institutional UTME cut-off point for …

