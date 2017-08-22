Unknown gunmen kill Edo community leader, monarch’s palace set ablaze – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Unknown gunmen kill Edo community leader, monarch's palace set ablaze
Daily Post Nigeria
Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot and killed Mr. Lambart Igbinomwanhia , the former chairman of the outlawed Community Development Association (CDA) of Oghoghobi village, near Benin, Edo State. It was gathered that the killing of the former CDA …
Edo community leader shot dead, Enogie's palace razed
