UNN To Conduct Post UTME Screening/Aptitude Test 2017/2018… Pegs Cut Off Mark At 200
This is to inform the general public that the cut-off mark for admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for 2017/2018 academic session is 200. Also, the school will conduct a Post-UTME Aptitude Test/ Screening Exercise examination.
This was made known through their Registrar in an official statement via their official website.
The statement reads…
UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA (UNN) ADMISSION CUT-OFF MARK AND CONDUCT OF POST-UME SCREENING EXERCISE FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION
