Unregulated adverts of medicines and treatments causing deaths – GMA – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
Unregulated adverts of medicines and treatments causing deaths – GMA
Ghana Business News
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed concern about the escalation of unregulated advertisements of medicines and treatment of diseases and media and commercial settings. It has attributed it to the numerous deaths among patients.
Govt. Should Come Clear On Quota System – GMA Secretary
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!